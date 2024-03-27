Thursday, March 28, 2024, 01:00











This Wednesday, MC denounced the multiple deficiencies and poor condition of Parque Torres. According to councilor Mercedes Graña, there are illegible signs, excrement in the accesses, fences that have given way, rusty doors, raised sidewalks, fallen tiles, and “a long etcetera that demonstrates the decline it has entered.”

For the councilor, the image that Parque Torres offers to tourists and visitors today is not what was desired, with the restaurant closed and an evident lack of maintenance because the local government does not care to take care of it.