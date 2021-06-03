The Municipal Group MC denounced yesterday that the government team decided in May to keep the public pools of Wsell de Guimbarda and Urbanización Mediterráneo closed until September, alleging economic reasons, but without having a technical report to justify it.

«Noelia Arroyo, from the PP, has once again failed to tell the truth. Last May the vice mayor [y delegada del área de Deportes] stated that reopening the privately managed public swimming pools would cost the City Council 300,000 euros. But MC requested, through Transparency, the reports made by the technicians to estimate the cost of the reopening and the response confirms that ‘there is no written report, or file, regarding the cost of reopening the municipal swimming pools,’ “he denounced yesterday the councilor of MC Ricardo Segado.

The mayor, who led Sports management in part of the previous legislature, regretted that “more than a year after the confinement ended, the two municipal swimming pools remain closed” despite the positive evolution of the pandemic. And he demanded “the immediate reopening, not only by all those who use it for physical activity, but also by all those who need them for health reasons.”

«Calculation of the technicians»



Segado insisted that “sports practice be made compatible with compliance with health regulations” and “know the type of agreement reached with the concessionaires to maintain the closure. He also indicated that “the City Council has saved more than one million euros” by avoiding spending on the social bond.

Sources of the government team indicated this Thursday that “the calculation was made by the technicians, at the request of the councilor [delegado Diego Ortega], but there is no document as such ». And they added that the Department “has avoided losing a million, nothing has been saved.”

In May, they indicated that “the concessionaires themselves and the Sports technicians advise against opening, since the City Council would have to bear the cost of the imbalance in the concession that causes the reduction of capacity” by the Covid.