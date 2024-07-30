Mexico City.– Movimiento Ciudadano has claimed to the INE that they are incorrectly applying the allocation of first minorities and plurinominals in the Senate, since the party is “stealing” nine senatorial seats.

Leaders of that party met with electoral advisers to warn them that for the 6 million 528 thousand 238 votes they obtained in the Senate election, they would be entitled to 14 senators.

By majority, Movimiento Ciudadano did not win any state, and from the first minority it was assigned two senators, from Campeche and Nuevo León.

As for plurinominals, in a first document the Institute projected that it would have three. That is, it would have five in total.

In contrast, the representative of the MC before the INE, Ivonne Ortega, explained that the PRI obtained 2 thousand more votes than her party, and the electoral body plans to give it 16 majority, minority and plurinominal senators.

In the document that MC leaders and legislators delivered to all the councils, they remind them that the Constitution, in Article 56, establishes that the allocation of the 32 senatorial seats by the first minority will be “assigned to the political party that, by itself, has occupied second place in number of votes in the entity in question.”

However, they claim, the allocation being made is by coalition, so they claim that the orange party is “stealing” four senators from Guerrero, Jalisco, Nayarit and Colima.

They exemplify that if the law is really applied, in Tlaxcala the PVEM would have a second minority senator and in San Luis Potosí, Morena.

The distribution of plurinominal seats requires “pure proportionality”, as established by law, since they would be allocated eight senators, not three.

In an interview, Ortega said that “huachicoleo” cannot be tolerated in Congress, and that the will of the citizens must be respected.

“Those 6.5 million people who voted and gave their trust to Movimiento Ciudadano, have to see themselves reflected. The Constitution is very clear ‘what the party achieves by itself’, they did it through an alliance, the law does not speak of coalitions.

“There is theft of gasoline, there is theft of diesel, there is theft of water, and in this scenario, if the INE allows it, there will be theft of votes and theft of seats,” he said.

In the exercise carried out by the party, while the PRI would get one senate seat for every 438 thousand votes and Morena 600 thousand, Movimiento Ciudadano would get one million 328 thousand.

“The Constitution says ‘distribution among parties’, it does not say distribution among coalitions. The fact that they have made the same distribution in previous years does not mean that it is legal. Respect for our senatorial seats is a defining factor for the life of this country,” he said.

On his social media, the party leader, Dante Delgado, stated that the INE intends to ignore the 10.87 percent of votes they received in the Senate election, and leave them at 3.91 percent.