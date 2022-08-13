MC asked yesterday that the Ministry of Culture annul the public information process initiated by the director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and Arts (ICA), Manuel Cebrián, for the possible transfer of use of a part of the Casa del Niño to a foundation where This high position worked until February and where does his wife. The deputy spokesman for MC and councilman, Jesús Giménez, urged the councilor, Marco Ortuño, not to try to buy time with the request for a legal report on the legality of this file, but to act now. The Law on the Regional Statute of Political Activity makes it clear, he explained, that “it is a null and void act.”

According to MC, Cebrián’s failure to abstain due to professional and family ties to the Free Intelligence Institute invalidates the process. But, in addition, the regional government makes “a political decision that would steal a protected public building from Cartagena to hand it over to private interests.”

Giménez refused to “chop up” this complex, which is a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), and included the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, in his criticism: “When we caught them, they defended the private transfer of this historic building. On Wednesday, the PP changed its strategy and focused on Cebrián, whom they want to use as a scapegoat for something that is impossible to believe that they had not agreed on.

Podemos Cartagena also asked Culture to decree the nullity of the procedure “that allowed the Casa del Niño to be given to the foundation, presumably with the collusion of the mayor.” Through his spokesperson, Leli García, he also demanded that the regional president, Fernando López Miras, dismiss the minister “before this new scandal of cronyism surrounding the Popular Party.”

Regarding the part of the property that belongs to the City Council, Podemos urged to study its use by the Municipal Theater School”, among other things because of the proximity of the New Circus Theater.