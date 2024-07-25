Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 22:11

The Federal Police (PF) has been investigating members of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) for alleged crimes against the honor of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The reason for the investigation is a publication from August 2023, in which it was stated that “Lula approves abortion and sex change”.

When contacted, the PF said it does not comment on ongoing investigations. According to MBL, the movement’s national director, Renan dos Santos, was summoned to testify to the corporation in September of this year.

The group claims that it did not commit any crime by making the statement and that, in fact, Lula supports the issues raised. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with the MBL post: it simply states that the Lula government supports abortion and sex change – which is true and can be easily verified by the statements of government members, party colleagues, as well as Lula himself,” says the MBL.

In the movement’s assessment, the Lula government has used the Federal Police to persecute political enemies and censor the opposition. “Let’s call things by their name: we are facing censorship and intimidation by the federal government, which, through its Ministry of Justice, called on the Federal Police to open an illegal investigation, with the sole purpose of persecuting its political opponents, in this case, the MBL,” the group said in a statement.

The complaint against the publication was reportedly filed by the then Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, in August of last year. He reportedly asked the Federal Police to investigate whether Lula’s honor had been offended.

The president claims to be against abortion, but says that the issue needs to be treated as a public health issue. Lula also made statements in favor of differentiating between drug dealers and marijuana users, although he criticized the participation of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in the case. According to him, the issue is within the jurisdiction of the Legislature.