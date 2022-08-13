Former minister participated in the ceremony for the title of Citizen Osasquense on Thursday (11.Aug)

State pre-candidate Amanda Vettorazzo, linked to the MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre), attended the ceremony for the awarding of the title of Citizen Osasquense on Thursday (12.Aug.2022). The honoree was the former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

At the event, she delivered a diploma of “worst minister for São Paulo”. In addition, he contested the lack of funds being sent to the State, during the period that Tarcísio was in charge of the government’s portfolio.

Watch the video (1min12s):

the video was published on MBL’s Instagram this Friday (12.Aug.2022). “Amanda Vettorazzo met Tarcísio and asked why he left São Paulo in the LAST place in investments when he was minister”wrote the page.