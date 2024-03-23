Movement published on its X (former Twitter) profile a post that mocks the ex-player's conviction in Italy and the annulment of the Brazilian president's case

The MBL (Free Brazil Movement) published on his profile on X (former Twitter) a meme in which he compares the arrest of former player Robinho, convicted of rape, with the release of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) after the change in interpretation by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on prohibiting imprisonment immediately after conviction in the 2nd Instance.

Robinho was arrested last Thursday (21st March) by the PF (Federal Police) in Santos. The former athlete was convicted of the crime of rape by the Italian courts. The accused's defense appeals to the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Lula spent 580 days in prison after being sentenced to 8 years and 10 months in prison during the Lava Jato operation. The former president's release was authorized in November 2019 by judge Danilo Pereira Júnior. The decision was based on the interpretation of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) which prohibited imprisonment immediately after conviction in the 2nd Instance.

Despite being released and elected president of the Republic, Lula was not acquitted of all charges. What the Court decided was the return of the actions to the 1st Instance of Justice in jurisdictions other than Curitiba, commanded by the then federal judge Sergio Moronow senator (União Brasil-PR).

It turns out that there won't be time to judge everything again. Some cases were time-barred, due to the expiration of the deadline and because of Lula's age – read about the cases against the president in this report.