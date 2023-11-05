Movimento Brasil Livre wants to launch the acronym in 2026; The announcement took place at the group’s congress in São Paulo

O MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre) released this Saturday night (Nov 4, 2023) the logo and name of the party it intends to create to compete in the 2026 elections, Missão. The launch took place at the 8th edition of the group’s congress, in São Paulo.

The logo features an illustration of a jaguar next to the party’s name. The colors chosen were yellow, black and white. See images below:

The announcement on the congress stage was received with fervor by those present. Videos shared on social media show the public screaming during the announcement of the name and logo. Members of the movement carried flags with the Missão logo.

Watch (46s):

According to the party, it is necessary to collect 547 thousand signatures in at least 9 states of the federation in time to register with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) before the elections.

The announcement about the project for creation was made on Tuesday (Oct 31). The movement stated that it is still at an early stage.

The congress was attended by politicians and other personalities. The federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP), one of the founders of MBL, spoke together with the philosopher and writer Luiz Felipe Pondé. The Senator Sergio Moro (União-PR) also had a moment on stage.

The movement has party names such as PSDB and Novo. Kataguiri launched his candidacy for mayor of São Paulo in 2024 through União Brasil.