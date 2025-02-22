La Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid today celebrates its third day of designers consecrated with the parades of six creators as Paloma Suárez, Odette Álvarez or Fley Campo. The debut this fashion week of Jnorig It will be another of the moments of the day in which hundreds of attendees are expected in the Pavilion 14.1 of IFEMA (Madrid).

The last day is always one of the most anticipated, as the golden brooch will be put with the traditional Paris L´oreal award for the best collection and best model of this edition. A closure that this time will carry out the color Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and in which numerous known faces will occupy the first row as in the previous days where famous as Sara Carbonero, Victoria Federica or Tamara Falcó They have been some of the celebrities who have attended showing their support for Spanish fashion.

Paloma Suárez

«Better Together«, in Spanish »best together,” is the new collection proposed by Paloma Suárez for Autumn/Winter 25-26. «In the midst of such uncertainty, the accurate thing is that we have each other. Possibly, one of the best sensations that life gives us is that of the company. Know that whatever happensthere will always be someone willing to listen to you, clothe, take care of you, support you and help you […] This is gratitude to all the people who accompany, take care and help to surrender to never be the solution «, they explain from the firm.

On the catwalk, like that Ray of hopeful light His proposal materializes about pieces that evoke security and comfort without losing the essence of contemporary sophistication. The Canarian designer makes every detail reflect the Thanks to all these people That, with a smile, an accomplice look or a support gesture, they remind us that rendering is never the solution









Following parades:

Odette Álvarez 12: 30h

FELY CAMPO 14H

Jnorig 16h

Angel Schlesser 17: 30h

Lola Casademunt By Maite 19h

L´Oréal Prize delivery Paris 20.30

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada 20: 30h