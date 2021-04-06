Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi) – “MBC Group” announced its dramatic and programmatic session for the blessed month of Ramadan, which will be shown through its multiple channels, as it includes a bouquet of the most prominent drama and comedy productions, as well as a mixture of social, awareness and dialogue programs of a youthful character.

Among the most dramatic features that will be shown in the drama of the series “No Walkabout” .. In an atmosphere of black comedy and heartfelt laughter stemming from the heart of suffering, the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi returns this season to MBC in the series “No wandering”, to shed light on how people coexist with the exceptional circumstances imposed by Corona epidemic on the world. It stars Rashid Al-Shamrani, Habib Al-Habib, Fayez Al-Maliki, Ilham Al-Ali, Aseel Omran, Abdul Majeed Al-Rahidi, Ali Al-Hamidi and Khaled Al-Farrag.

The capable artist Hayat Al-Fahd will show her audience this Ramadan in the series “Margaret”, and she will be co-starring Hassan Al-Balam, Heba Al-Dari, Bashar Al-Shatti, and Hamad Al-Omani. Its events revolve around “Margaret” who marries and returns to her motherland with her husband after spending all her life with her mother in London, but she carries with her her habits and strict lifestyle. Some accuse her of being a fortune teller and a witch, while others see her as clairvoyant and clever.

Muhammad Ramadan returns in the series “Musa”. He is co-starring with Sumaya Al-Khashab, Munther Rayahneh, Heba Majdy, Sayed Ragab, Sabri Fawaz, and Riad Al-Khouli. On the road to misery and poverty, “Moses” dreams of success and wealth, and seeks to fulfill his dream during a critical period in the history of Egypt and the world during the Second World War.

After Musa takes revenge on those who caused the death of his brother, he finds himself condemned, wanted and on the run in the mountains, and later his anger explodes into a new incident that affects another member of his family.

As for the “Silk Market” series, in its second part, starring Bassam Kousa, Saloum Haddad, Karis Bashar, Fadi Sobeih, and Qamar Khalaf, it poses a question: Will the brotherhood between Abdullah and Amran turn into enmity fueled by intrigue and ignite with it plots, and with it the silk market is set ablaze?

Ahmed El-Sakka and Amir Karara meet in the series “The Generation of the Strangers.” His story revolves around two bitter rivals who have been waging their bloody conflicts in one of the Upper Egypt regions for nearly 20 years. In the form of comedic drama, the events of “Chiliwi Nash” take place during the seventies of the last century.

“Shleiwih” and “Nashi” are friends and two neighbors who suffer from tight financial conditions. One is a school guard, and the other is a truck driver to transport passengers and goods. It stars Abdullah Al-Sadhan, Yaqoub Abdullah, Muhammad Al-Ajmi, Latifa Al-Muqrin, and Abdul-Imam Abdullah.

The story of the series “Al-inherit”, the first Saudi soap opera series that spans episodes, continues with a search for the circumstances of Juwayriah’s murder. The episodes reveal more secrets and reverberating scandals between the Al-Bahitani and Al-Khatwan families. And co-starring Reem Abdullah, Muhammad Al-Hajji, Shaima Al-Fadl, Rana Al-Shafei, Captain Rima, and Muhannad Bin Hathail.

After the remarkable success of the series “Cairo batch”, MBC will present this year the series “Beirut Group”, starring Fatima Al-Safi, Muhannad Al-Hamdi, Mahmoud Nasr and Nour Al-Ghandour. His story revolves around a group of students from the Gulf countries who bring their ideas, traditions and dreams to Lebanon in 1964.

Hoda Hussein returns in the series “The Lonely Survivor”, with Jamal Al-Radhan, Muhammad Al-Alawi and Lamia Tariq co-starring, and its events revolve around a huge fire that engulfs a house with all its residents, except for one survivor.

As for Ilham Al-Fadala, she chose for her audience this year the series “Amina Haf”. After the death of her unjust and miserly husband, “Amina” decides to start a completely different life from her previous life, and to transform from the oppressed and oppressed woman to the strong and controlling woman.

Qusay Khouli and Nadine Njeim meet again in the series “2020”, which takes place between a drug dealer and an officer in the Internal Security Forces with the rank of captain. Is the voice of love louder than duty?

In the series “Kings of Al-Jadana”, Amr Saad and Mustafa Shaaban meet, two friends who are embarking on a journey of ascension in the world of trade amid rivalries and intrigue and are exposed to many crises and problems.

Ghada Abdel Razek appears in “Meat Ghazal” in Ramadan, which takes place in a popular social environment, where the light is shed on the simple layer in the Egyptian neighborhood, while the events are immersed in many interesting details and rapid events.

Programs

MBC presents a number of social and dialogue programs and pranks, the most prominent of which are: “Seen,” in which Ahmed Al-Shugairi addresses the mind and the heart, highlighting some aspects of development and modernization that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing in various sectors.

The media, Malik Al-Roqi, briefly sheds light on a person who has influenced humanity, within the episodes of the “Malik in Al-Tawila” program, narrating in a few minutes important historical events and unique and inspiring stories that affected the course and events of humanity.

In a new way and a different style every year, Ramez Jalal uses them to entrap his guests from the stars of art, sports, society and the media, within the dumps that viewers await. This year begins with the “Ramez Jalal” program.

As for “Fananees”, it is an animation program that includes the beloved artist characters of MBC, who are exposed to funny situations daily through short and expressive sketches.

He meets in “Five Stars” .. Five of the stars are: Ghada Adel, Nour, Karim Fahmy, Mustafa Qamar, and Muhammad Al-Sharnoubi, who present hidden camera rings in an unconventional manner in different places.

Journalist Amr Adib continues to present special and distinctive episodes of the “Al-Hekaya” program during the month of Ramadan. This season’s episodes feature many surprises and quality content drawn from the spirit of the holy month.