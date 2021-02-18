In 2017, Kylian Mbappé had offers from many teams to leave AS Monaco. He ended up signing for PSG, but his future could be in him Liverpool, one of the clubs that could try to sign the French international in summer Before I try to renew with the Parisian outfit.

In fact, the newspaper L’Equipe has revealed in its edition today a meeting the Reds had in 2017 with the then Monaco player. John W. Henry, one of the Liverpool owners, called a meeting with Mbappé on a private jet that lasted two hours. In it, the English investor tried to convince both the family and the player to go to Anfield, helped by Nike, which dresses both Liverpool and the PSG star.

7

Nevertheless, the attacker ended up declining Liverpool’s succulent offer and signed for PSG in 2017. After four years in the French capital, Mbappé could leave in the summer, since if he does not end up renewing his contract, which expires in 2022, Real Madrid and the English team will try to join him.

PSG, for its part, aims for both Neymar and Mbappé to remain in the French capital until the 2022 World Cup, As minimum. Al-Khelaïfi is one of the main promoters of the World Cup event in Qatar and having its two stars would raise the value of the Parisian entity as a brand.