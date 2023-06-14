AND a Kylian Mbappé who, exclusively for La Gazzetta, lucidly analyzes the controversial season that has just ended, after informing the club of the Emir of Qatar that he will not stay beyond June 2024, giving up the extra year as an option provided by the renewal from 630 million euros gross subscribed a year ago. “I didn’t ask – however the star player points out – either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid”.