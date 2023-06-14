Kylian speaks: “I didn’t say I wanted to be sold to Real Madrid or want to leave, but only that I won’t activate the option on the extra year. With PSG, there has never been any talk of a renewal. Messi gone? Bad news now needs to be replaced”
AND a Kylian Mbappé who, exclusively for La Gazzetta, lucidly analyzes the controversial season that has just ended, after informing the club of the Emir of Qatar that he will not stay beyond June 2024, giving up the extra year as an option provided by the renewal from 630 million euros gross subscribed a year ago. “I didn’t ask – however the star player points out – either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid”.
