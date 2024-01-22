If we talk about talent in the world of football, undoubtedly, one of the first names that comes to mind is Kylian Mbappé. It is no wonder, the Paris Saint Germain French forward has been in the mouths of many day in and day out, and it is no wonder after everything he has achieved at his young age as well as in the capital club French as in the French team where he has already emerged as world champion.
Currently, as of today, the French forward of the team coached by Luis Enrique has scored 28 goals in 26 games after the French Cup match against Orléans in which the Parisian team won by four goals to one. There is still a lot of season ahead, but there are those who say that this could be the best season on an individual level for the French star.
Kylian Mbappé came to light in the 2015/16 season when he debuted in professional football in Monaco, where he played 16 games and scored 4 goals. To really make the boom in the following season where he scores 28 goals in 46 games. From there, the French forward signed for Paris Saint Germain where he spent his first season under the orders of the Parisian club with 21 goals in 46 games, a season in which he managed to become world champion with the French team in the 2018 World Cup. It is not until the 2020-21 season when Mbappé signs what to this day are his best numbers as a professional. 42 goals in 47 games. He now has numbers that make us think that we are facing what is possibly the best season of the French player in terms of numbers.
|
Season
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
2015-16
|
16
|
4
|
2016-17
|
46
|
28
|
2017-18
|
46
|
twenty-one
|
2018-19
|
43
|
39
|
2019-20
|
37
|
30
|
2020-21
|
47
|
42
|
2021-22
|
46
|
39
|
2022-23
|
43
|
41
