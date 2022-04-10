Last night, Mbappé, Neymar and Messi had a stellar performance. The Frenchman and the Brazilian scored a hat-trick and Messi provided three assists. At the end of the game, Mbappé was asked about the situation of the team and commented that he was very comfortable and that he had fun playing with his attacking companions. However, he did leave a sentence that many have interpreted as a confirmation that he will leave PSG.
Mbappé said that he was sorry that this feeling came late, something that can be interpreted as a pity because it will soon end. If the player was clear that he would continue in the Parisian team, his words would surely have been different.
Mbappé could have said that they finally understand each other and that this is good for next season, but with these words, he almost confirms that we are facing the last games of the trident made up of Messi, Neymar and the Frenchman.
It is most likely that we will see Mbappé dressed in the white shirt of Real Madrid next season, and although it is not yet official, these messages make clear the Frenchman’s intention for next season. It is true that some other big team could enter the equation, with some unattainable offer for Real Madrid, but everything indicates that for Mbappé, money is secondary.
