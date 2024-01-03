After finishing the match, Mbappé referred to the rumors that place him far from Paris, more precisely in Madrid, Spain. “I haven't made any decisions about my future. But I have an agreement with President Nasser Al Khelaifi so both sides are protected in this situation. “The focus is on the team, not on my future.”the prestigious journalist Fabrizio Romano published on his Instagram account.

One thing is certain. A new novel is coming in this winter transfer market.