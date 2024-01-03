Kyllian Mbappé has no peace. Not even when he becomes champion. PSG won the French Super Cup by defeating Toulouse 2-0, including a goal from the 2018 world champion striker.
After finishing the match, Mbappé referred to the rumors that place him far from Paris, more precisely in Madrid, Spain. “I haven't made any decisions about my future. But I have an agreement with President Nasser Al Khelaifi so both sides are protected in this situation. “The focus is on the team, not on my future.”the prestigious journalist Fabrizio Romano published on his Instagram account.
In the run-up to the match against Toulouse, Mbappé had referred to the two seasons in which he shared a team with Lionel Messi: “You will always miss playing with Messi. For a forward like me who likes to eat up space, with him you go with the security that you can have the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he could give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was special.”
Will Mbappé finally stay in Paris? Or will Florentino Pérez convince him to pack his bags and move to Madrid?
One thing is certain. A new novel is coming in this winter transfer market.
#Mbappé39s #statements #champion #French #Super #Cup #PSG #staying
Leave a Reply