Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain star, said that he is setting his sights on winning the French Football League’s top scorer award for the sixth time in a row next season, and breaking the record after winning the Golden Boot for the fifth time in a row, equal with Jean-Pierre Babin.

Mbappe scored his 29th goal in the league this season in a 3-2 loss against Clermo, on Saturday, in the final match for his team, to end another season as the top scorer in the competition.

The French player won the French League Player of the Year award for the fourth consecutive season last week.

The 24-year-old has been the top scorer in the league at the end of every season since signing a permanent contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. He won the Golden Boot jointly with Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco in the 2019-2020 season.

“The top scorer award that you won? I’m very happy. We won the competition. I’m still the top scorer and best player. So this is great,” said Mbappe, the team’s all-time top scorer.

“I am entering history happy. But I still have next year to beat Jean-Pierre Papin,” he added.

And after he announced his intention to abide by his contract with the team, Mbappe’s statements are a clear indication of his continuation with the team, despite rumors about Real Madrid’s renewed interest in his inclusion.

Last year, Mbappe extended his contract with the French team until 2025, but Sky Sports reported that the contract extends for only two years, with an option to extend for a third year, which means that next season will be the last in Mbappe’s contract.