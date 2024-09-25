Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Moroccan international defender Abdelkabir Abqar, Deportivo Alaves player, asked French star Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid striker, to give him his shirt between the two halves of the match, which was held between the two teams in the seventh round of the Spanish League, while the score was 2-0 in Real Madrid’s favor.

The Moroccan defender’s request angered the few fans of his team in the stands, and then everyone in the stadium was surprised that the player did not play in the second half of the match, but rather Luis Garcia, the coach of Alaves, changed him without a clear reason, despite his skill during the first half.

When the coach was asked after the match about the reasons for substituting Abdelkabir Abqar, and whether it was a punishment for what he did to Mbappe, Garcia denied knowing what happened between the player and Mbappe, and said: I don’t even know if he asked for Mbappe’s shirt, and all that happened was that I saw that substituting him was a tactical necessity because I wanted to execute a certain trick.

However, Monte Carlo Sport doubted Garcia’s words, and suggested that the substitution was a punishment for the player, who did not wait until the end of the match to ask for the shirt of the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The network indicated that the Moroccan defender in particular participated as a starter in the seven matches played by Alaves in “La Liga”, including 5 matches he played in full, and that this player imposed himself as a heart of the defense since his beginnings with the first team in 2022.