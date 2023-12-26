Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The winter transfer market opens its doors in less than a week, while the position of the young French star, Kylian Mbappé, 25 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, is still ambiguous, as he has not yet signed a new contract in the “Park des Princes”, and he has not issued any statement or hint. It is reported that he could move “for free” to Real Madrid.

This ambiguous situation has prompted his current club to search from now on for a replacement for him “as a precaution,” and it seems that he has found this alternative, a young Brazilian man named Estelivao and Willian Almeida de Oliveira, whose nickname is “Misinho,” the Palmeiras winger.

“The Parisian” offered his club numbers ranging from 30 to 35, then 40 and 50 million euros, in order to obtain his services, but Palmeiras did not give up and asked for 60 million euros, the value of the penalty clause in the player’s contract.

The newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” reported that Palmeiras, at the same time as his negotiations with Saint-Germain, opened other contacts with a number of English Premier League clubs, led by Chelsea, United and Manchester City, and all of them expressed their willingness to pay the 60 million euros.

The newspaper said that this young Brazilian had been offered to Barcelona before, as his agent is the same agent as the young striker Vitorrocchi, who signed for Barca and will arrive this winter at the Catalan club, but Barcelona has not issued any indication of its desire to include this player because he has an unnumbered number. There are few strikers, especially after signing Rocky, in addition to his difficult financial circumstances preventing him from thinking about including him.

Several French press sources reported that other than this young Brazilian striker, “Missinho,” Saint-Germain is putting the final touches to include two other Brazilians, the first being young defender Lucas Lopez Beraldo, a Palmeiras player, who is expected to arrive next week, and the second, Gabriel Moscardo, Corinthians midfielder, who costs the club 22 million euros. , in addition to 3 million euros in bonuses.

The same sources explained that Saint-Germain resorted to contracting with the Brazilian striker “Misinho” in anticipation of the possibility of Mbappe actually leaving when his contract expires in the summer of 2024, and the possibility of him announcing this during the first 15 days of next January, which is the deadline set by Real Madrid for the player to announce his position on the transfer. To his ranks or stay in the “Princes’ Garden.”

Mbappe had informed his club management in an official letter at the beginning of the season that he would not extend his contract for an additional year as was previously scheduled.