Ancelotti often says that it is not easy to be Vinicius. It doesn’t look like anything either. Kylian Mbappé be simple. Since leaving PSG last summer, he has suffered an intense media campaign against him from his own country. Campaign promoted by PSG and that has had a lot of impact among its compatriots.

Three months ago, there were serious accusations that linked him to a rape case that, finally, was archived by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Nordic country. Accusations that occurred during the October selection window, a break that took advantage Mbappe to ask Deschamps to give him a rest and not to call him up, even though he had already recovered from a muscle injury and had played with Madrid days before Didier gave the list.

Then came the November call, in which Deschamps He left him out without clarifying why. In fact, Mbappe He confessed that he had not received any reason from the coach. To this cold relationship with his coach we had to add the dispute he has with PSG for 55 million euros that the French club refuses to pay him. And, furthermore, there was a disappointing landing at Real Madrid for which he confessed in San Mamés, a month and a half ago, that he had hit rock bottom in sports: «I changed my mentality after the Bilbao game. “I couldn’t do worse and I knew I could only go up because I hadn’t come to Madrid to play badly.” And so it has been.

The Mbappé self-therapy It has finally made him the leader that Real Madrid fans, and his teammates, expected of him. Against Barcelona, ​​in the Super Cup final and despite the painful defeat, against Celta in the Cup and against Las Palmas in the League, he played his three best games with the Madrid shirt. He used the criticism as a springboard to take that leap forward that he imposed on himself and that his fans demanded of him. Nobody thought that overnight he had forgotten to play football, but the passage of time had the risk of exhausting the patience of a sector of Real Madrid fans. Fortunately for him, and for the team, his head and legs are now back to what they always were at PSG: “I will never be a shy player, but when you arrive at a club that has just won the Champions League, you have to come with humility. You can’t come here the first day and say, ‘Hey, you, come on, pass me the ball.’ “You have to earn respect with the game.”