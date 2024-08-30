Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Even the most pessimistic would not have expected that the start of the French star Kylian Mbappe (25 years old) in the Spanish League “La Liga” would be this bad, and some of them imagined that after he scored a goal in the European Super Cup against Atalanta of Italy 2-0, he would take off and his appetite would be whetted to score more goals, but he let everyone down, and has not scored any goals so far, after 3 rounds of the competition.

The figures reported by the French version of the international Goal website confirm that Mbappe, the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is experiencing great difficulties in adapting to the atmosphere of the Spanish League and getting along with his teammates, and that he is very far from the wonderful numbers he achieved with his former club Paris Saint-Germain over the course of 7 years.

For example, in Real Madrid’s match against Las Palmas, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Mbappe only made 17 successful passes, and his completed dribbles rate dropped by 50% (10 times out of 20).

It was clear that he was making a great effort to adapt to the striker position, but without effectiveness, as he only succeeded in two attempts to shoot on goal, one of which was dangerous.

Goal.com reported that Mbappe still needs more adaptation to show his danger, and he is required to increase his fitness levels and improve his scoring sense to return to his hobby of scoring goals. It is enough that statistics prepared by the ESPN network indicate that in the last 16 matches that Mbappe played in various competitions, whether with his former club, his national team or Real Madrid, he did not appear in a good way, and his performance was lackluster, and most importantly, he only scored in 4 matches, which are in descending order: Atalanta, the Polish national team from a penalty kick, the Luxembourg national team and Toulouse, and he did not score in 12 matches.

However, the site confirmed the fact that Mbappe is not the first Frenchman to suffer at the beginning of his career with Real Madrid. He was preceded by the “legend” Zinedine Zidane, and before him Nicolas Anelka, who turned from a star at Arsenal in 1999 to a ghost during his first matches with “Los Blancos”, and was forced to wait until February 2000 to score his first goal, in his 12th match that he played in the league, which was against Barcelona.

The situation concluded its report by saying that Mbappe, the “captain” of the “Roosters” team, could go through the same thing that Anelka went through, and he can rely on the support of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, his technical director. However, the Italian is a “practical” coach, and if he sees that things are not improving with Mbappe, he may invite him to sit on the “bench.”