Ancelotti’s team seeks its second title of the season against the Mexican Pachuca





Just two years ago, on December 18, 2022, Qatar’s national day, Mbappe He was sitting on the grass of the Lusail stadium, with his gaze lost in the grass and with Macron as a cloth of tears, mulling over a move that could…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only