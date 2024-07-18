The situation between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has escalated to a critical point. Fayza Lamari, the mother and representative of the French star, has declared that if the club does not fulfil its financial obligations, she will not hesitate to take the case to court. According to the OK Diario article, Lamari has expressed her frustration with the PSG board due to non-payments that directly affect her son.
Lamari has been clear and forceful in her statements, stating that “if there is no other option, we will go to court.” This statement reflects the level of tension that currently exists between the Mbappé family and the Parisian club. According to Lamari, PSG has not complied with certain contractual clauses related to bonuses and late payments, which has generated an atmosphere of mistrust and conflict.
This is not the first time there has been friction between Mbappé and PSG. The young forward has been the subject of numerous transfer rumours, especially with Real Madrid showing a constant interest in signing him. Mbappé’s contractual situation has been a hot topic in the sports media for the past few years, and recent statements from his mother only add fuel to the fire.
PSG, for their part, have yet to issue an official statement in response to Lamari’s allegations. However, it is clear that the club is under enormous pressure to resolve this dispute amicably. PSG fans and Mbappé supporters around the world are watching closely to see how this conflict will play out and what the repercussions will be for the player’s future at the club.
Fayza Lamari has proven to be a key figure in his son’s career, protecting his interests and ensuring he receives the treatment and compensation he deserves. His firm stance on this matter underlines his commitment to Mbappé’s career and his willingness to take drastic measures if necessary.
In short, the statements made by Mbappé’s mother have shaken the football world, and PSG faces a significant challenge in resolving this conflict. The possibility of a legal battle could have profound implications not only for the club and the player, but also for the transfer market and the public perception of PSG as a professional entity.
#Mbappés #mother #threatens #PSG #court #unpaid #fees
