Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé officially moved to Real Madrid, and was presented in the most beautiful way, at the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium, in a legendary ceremony, attended by more than 80 thousand spectators, the newspaper “Le Parisien” hosted Faiza Al-Amari, the lawyer and mother of Mbappé, and his special advisor, to talk about a number of hot topics, where she focused on the “dispute” between her son and his former club Paris Saint-Germain, and what he faced – and continues to face – from the management of the Parisian club.

Faiza Al-Amari said: I had mixed feelings during the presentation ceremony of my legendary son, and the complicated “divorce” between her son and Saint-Germain was the most important thing she was thinking about.

She added: What happened in Paris is like a “breakup” process, and when a breakup occurs between two people, neither of them thinks about anything but the negative aspects of the other, but here comes my role, not to look back, but to let time pass quickly.

She said: My son Kilian has only taken the positives from this last year in Paris, and there have been many positives.

Mbappe’s mother admitted that her son had always opposed the management of Saint-Germain and had many disagreements with them regarding issues related to bonuses and salaries that had not been paid to him.

She asked: Where has this file reached today? She replied that it is ongoing and ongoing, and is now in the hands of Kylian’s representatives, but I trust that Saint-Germain will resort to the voice of reason and settle these pending issues amicably. She indicated that she received a response letter from them, and decisions will be taken regarding them.

Influenced by her status as a lawyer, Faiza Al-Amari commented: In cases of “separation,” some matters must be settled, such as who gets the TV, who keeps the furniture, the car, etc., and I hope that things do not escalate and all of this leads to spoiling everything that Kilian experienced in Paris.

She stressed the possibility of resorting to the judiciary to resolve matters, if her son had no other choice, although she believed that the dispute could be settled in a smart way.

Faiza Al-Amari was keen to confirm that her son never lied, and he always says that the club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is fully aware that I will go to Real Madrid one day, and perhaps Mbappe did not behave well, but I believe that we have always adhered to the correct law.