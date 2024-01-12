“There is no agreement on the future of Kylian (Mbappé)among other things because there are no negotiations started on this matter,” said this Monday the surroundings of the forward of the PSG to RMC Sport.

In this way, the player confronts the different information published about the future intention of the footballer who seems to be deciding between a renewal with his current club, the Real Madrid and Liverpool.



The new chapter

Mbappé himself, 25 years old, who since last day one has been free to negotiate with any club, since he only has six months left on his contract, assured last week, after raising the French Super Cup against him Toulouse, who has not yet made a decision about his future. But the media continues to fuel the rumors.

L'Équipe published that the decision would be made quickly, which seemed to fuel hopes of a renewal with PSG. The Spanish press maintains that Real Madrid has set an ultimatum for him to show whether he wants to sign for the club in the Spanish capital.

But the British Times indicated this Sunday that the player does not feel pressured and that he wants to explore all options, including joining Liverpool.

His mom…

Layza Lamari She is Mbappé's mother and revealed how it started 'Inspired by KM'an association to which a good part of the PSG player's income will go.

“I told him, 'I don't do anything below 30%! I'll retire and do what everyone else does: I'll go on vacation to the Maldives, but I won't work for you!'” Fayza said, according to one information from Le Parisien, in a fragment that has been made public from the program 'Envoyé Spécial', which will be broadcast on France 2 next Thursday, January 18.

And he added: “”At first, I told him it would be 50%. But we talked about it and it was 30!”

“Everything is for a good cause. At 'IBKM', diverse and varied activities are offered for children: language courses, cultural and sports outings, master classes, stays… And all, of course, are supervised by professionals,” Marca de España declared.

