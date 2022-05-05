Fayza Al-Ammari denied reaching any agreement with the highly wanted player in Real Madrid, stressing that “talks are continuing.”

The French newspaper, “Le Parisien”, said on its website, “The family, especially his parents, who run the talented player’s business, according to a source very close to the file, gave a preliminary agreement and accepted the wonderful offer from the president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and the Qatari owners of the club.”

The newspaper spoke of a net salary of 50 million euros for each season, accompanied by a “loyalty bonus” of 100 million euros, and a two-year contract with the possibility of extension for an additional year.

But Al-Amari immediately published a tweet on her Twitter account, denying the information, in an unusual move on her part.

“There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Talks about Kilian’s future are continuing in an atmosphere of very calm to allow him to make the best choice, with respect to all parties,” Al-Amari wrote.

In a call with “AFP”, a source familiar with the negotiations played down the importance of the press reports, stressing that “to this day there are still discussions between the two parties,” noting that Mbappe’s contract expires at the end of next June.