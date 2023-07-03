Kylian Mbappe’s mother asks PSG for 60 million euros in unpaid bonuses to her son

Faiza Lamari, the mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, has become an obstacle to the footballer’s transfer to Real Madrid. This is reported El Debate.

According to the publication, Lamarie demanded from PSG 60 million euros in unpaid bonuses to her son. Because of her actions, a possible deal between the Parisians and Madrid is being delayed.

On July 2, it was reported that in the event of a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, Mbappe expects to receive a salary of 240 million euros per season. The Spanish club believes that if a football player really wants to continue his career in Madrid, he must reduce financial requests. In addition, the Frenchman was called a “prisoner of money.”

Mbappe has defended the colors of PSG since 2018. His current contract with the team runs until 2024 with the option of a one-season extension. Real Madrid tried to acquire the player in the spring of 2022, but then the transfer fell through.