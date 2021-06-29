All of Europe was waiting for him, but this was certainly not the Mbappé Eurocup. Of all the stars that France had, the PSG player has been the only one who has not shone, has remained at zero and to top it off he was the only player who missed the penalty in the shoot-out against Switzerland.
The young Frenchman has gone from being the great hope to the villain of his team and has been criticized for his poor performance during the tournament. However, Mbappé wanted to thank his fans for their support and after the game he published a meaningful post on his Instagram account.
“It is very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal. I am devastated by the penalty. I wanted to help the team but failed. Sleeping will be difficult but, unfortunately, it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much I know the fans have been disappointed, but I still want to thank you for your support and for always believing in us. The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next few days. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland. “
France, world champion and great favorite, leaves home without Mbappé having been able to prove anything. Next year it’s the World Cup, we’ll see if it makes a better tournament by then.
