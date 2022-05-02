Despite PSG’s draw at Strasbourg this Friday (3-3), Kylian Mbappé was once again the best player of the match with total difference. The attacker is still the top scorer and assistant in Ligue 1 having scored a brace and provided an assist in another game that further highlighted the necessity of the current champion of Ligue 1 in renewing him.

Mbappé has one last goal with PSG: finish the season as the top scorer and assistant in Ligue 1an achievement that has not been achieved to date by anyone in the history of French competition. The striker has 24 goals after his double this Sunday and adds 15 assists, figures that make this season the best of his career without distinction. In case of finishing as the top scorer, it would be the third consecutive award that he gets after those harvested in 2020 and 2021.

As for his pursuers, Mbappé has a comfortable advantage in the scorers table. With his brace against Strasbourg, Bondy’s talent is three goals ahead of Martin Terrier, the Rennes striker who has scored 21 goals this season, albeit with one game in hand. In terms of assists, the French international is slightly higher than his teammate Messi, who has 13 decisive passes to 15 for the Frenchman.

“When I said we’re still playing, I included myself. Of course it is a goal to be the top scorer and assistant. I’ve always said that if you can do both, you shouldn’t be denied. Now there are three games left and I’m going to keep trying to help my team always win,” acknowledged Mbappé when asked in the mixed zone about his great game and about his last goal at PSG before possibly leaving for Real Madrid.