PSG He lives good moments in football, but within the group there is chaos. They won 2-0 on their visit to Marseilles On matchday 27 of Ligue 1, he is the absolute leader and already has the title in his sights.

Lucas Beraldo, who saw the red card before the end of the first half and after controlling an imminent goal option from the rival. The match was complicated by the expulsion of the Brazilianwho saw the red card before the end of the first half and after controlling an imminent goal option from the rival.

The Portuguese Vitinha (53) and Gonçalo Ramos (85) They were the authors of the winning goals, three points that bring them close to winning the tournament.

What he said

The headache is what you experience with the striker Kylian Mbappé. The DT. Luis Enriquemade the decision to take him off the field with 25 minutes remaining, but that did not sit well with the Frenchman.

Mbappé left the field with a face of protest and in the image it is interpreted that he treated the Spanish coach badly. Everything indicates that he said: 'fils de put…'.

The DT downplayed the fact: “I haven't seen anything. Nothing at all. I'm a coach, I make decisions every day. I will continue doing it until my last day in Paris,” he said.

And he added: “It's the same music every week, it's exhausting. I'm a coach, I make decisions every day. I will continue to do so until my last day in Paris. I always try to find the best solution for the team. If you don't understand my decisions, I don't care.”

