You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Mbappé's celebrations.
Mbappé's celebrations.
The French team qualified for the quarterfinals.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League this Tuesday by beating Real Sociedad 2-1, boosted by a double from Kylian Mbappé in the second leg of the continental tournament.
Mbappé's goals (15, 56) certified PSG's passage to the next round, which had already won 2-0 in the first leg in Paris, while Mikel Merino scored the goal of local honor (89).
Mbappé's thing is simply impressive. He is Ligue 1's top scorer (21). He is already the top scorer in the Champions League (6). In the last 24 games with PSG he scored 26 goals. One of the best forwards in the world of football. pic.twitter.com/rVNt7gzXcv
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) March 5, 2024
ADVANCE
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mbappé39s #great #goals #PSG39s #victory #Champions #League #video
Leave a Reply