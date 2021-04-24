PSG wasted no time in doing their homework on their visit to Metz. Kylian Mbappé put the Parisians ahead with a great goal by taking advantage of an Ander Herrera delivery.

The ‘7’ picked up the ball to the back of the right With a chest control and bounce he soon resolved with a volley hitting him with the instep to adjust it to the right stick instead of controlling and hitting him with the inside. A cool definition that increases the number of records of a world-class player.