Today was a big day for Real Madrid fans. After many years, Kylian Mbappé finally stepped onto the Santiago Bernabéu pitch in a Real Madrid shirt.
The white stadium was packed with fans who wanted to accompany the French star on the day of his presentation as a new Real Madrid player. These were his first words as a new player of the white club:
“Good morning everyone. Wow, it’s incredible to be here. I’ve had the dream of playing for Real Madrid for many years. I’m a very happy boy today. Very happy. I want to thank President Florentino and all the people who have allowed me to be here. My family, who are very happy. I see my mother, crying… It’s an incredible, incredible day. I’ve had the dream of playing since I was a child and it means a lot. I want to thank all the Real Madrid fans. They’ve given me a lot of love for many years. Thank you.”
“Now I hope to be at the level of this club, the best in the world. I will give my life for this club and this badge. I want to give a message to the children, of whom I see many. I had a dream and today I have fulfilled it. I have only one piece of advice: with passion you can achieve what you want. One day you could be here. I am very excited, it means a lot to me to be here. I am very happy to be part of the club of my dreams and the greatest club in the history of football,” said the French player.
In addition to the thousands of Real Madrid fans who packed the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Mbappé was accompanied at his presentation by the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, the honorary president, Pirri, Zinedine Zidane, and other club legends such as Raúl, Santamaría and Santiago Solari, as well as his family and children from the Kylian Mbappé Foundation.
More news about Real Madrid
#Mbappés #words #presentation #Real #Madrid #player #give #life #badge
Leave a Reply