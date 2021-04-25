Berlin (dpa)

Kylian Mbappe, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, is preparing to lead his team during the upcoming confrontation against Manchester City, next Wednesday, in the Champions League semi-final go-round despite injury, and Mbappe scored two goals to lead Saint-Germain to a 3-1 victory at Metz Stadium, but he suffered a bruise during the match.

“It is a shock to the team. I do not think it is a major injury. We hope it is not serious. I do not think that he faces the possibility of missing out on Wednesday’s match. It is just a shock, but it does not give us the impression that he will be absent from the City confrontation,” St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said. And the player was calm at the moment of his change, but despite that, the injury was painful.