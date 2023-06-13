In recent days the news has come out that Kylian Mbappé has decided not to renew next season with Paris Saint Germain, which has made the Parisians consider selling the player this season.
Therefore, today from 90min, we bring you the best moments of Mbappé wearing the Paris Saint Germain shirt:
Paris Saint Germain was playing against Metz, on September 8, 2017, Mbappé’s first game with the Parisian squad and he had the opportunity to score his first goal with the PSG shirt.
It did not end as the French striker would have liked, but he managed to play his first final of the most prestigious European competition, the Champions League, against Bayern Munich.
On October 7, 2018, PSG and Olympique de Lyon faced each other in a match that would end in a five-goal victory for the Parisians. In that match Mbappé would score four goals in just 13 minutes.
This time he faced Guingamp, and the French star managed to score a hat trick and distribute an assist in a match that would end with a more than bulky result, PSG winning by nine goals to nil.
On December 5, 2020, Paris Saint Germain faced Montpellier and Mbappé would score a goal that was his 100th goal with the Parisian club in just three years.
In the round of 16 of the Champions League, PSG faced FC Barcelona, and Mbappé would score a hat trick in that game that would end with a Parisian victory by four goals to one.
Paris Saint Germain and Lorient faced each other in a match in which Mbappé would be the protagonist, the final result would be 5-2 in a match in which the French striker scored a hat trick and distributed two assists.
In the same game in which he scored four goals against Olympique de Lyon, he also set a speed record of 38 km/h.
In his first season with Paris Saint Germain, Mbappé managed to win his first league title with the Parisian club. It was in the 2017/18 season
The Frenchman with 56 goals was proclaimed the Golden Boot in 2022
