Since his presentation, back in mid-July of last year, Kylian Mbappé had not sat down in a chair in a press room to face the media. Tomorrow a Madrid-Salzburg match will be played, a match a priori quite affordable for Ancelotti's team, if we take into account that the Swiss team is the fifth worst team of the 36, with only 3 points in six games, and Mbappé has just made his best games with the Madrid shirt. So it was an ideal time to listen to the French striker, just now that he has finally exploded after a rather complicated first few months.«I will never be a shy player, but you arrive at a club that They have just won the Champions League and you have to come with humility. You can't come here the first day and say, 'come on, pass me the ball.' "You have to earn respect with the game," explained the Frenchman. Kylian accepts criticism quite well. It was like that at PSG and it is also like that in this new stage at Madrid. At no time has he taken it personally, and he also understands that the Bernabéu whistles at him and his teammates when things have not gone well: "I'm calm. When you don't play well you talk badly, but it's normal. I knew this moment could come, but I changed my mentality after the Bilbao game. He couldn't do worse and he knew he could only go up because he hadn't come to Madrid to play badly. It was time to change everything. So I focused on my game and helping the team." Kylian confessed that the defeat in the Super Cup final against Barça was a very bad game and that the 2-5 score left a feeling of sadness in the locker room, but also He made a positive reading of all that: «We had to change our mentality as soon as possible and beat Celta in the Cup. Show personality, and we did that despite the mistakes of that match. Our job was to change the whistles. He also wants to change criticism in his country for praise. Mbappé hopes to return to the national team soon, after being absent from the last two calls: «When you think a lot, you don't play well. That happened to me in Madrid. And nothing happens with the National Team. France is like that and I can't change what happens there. I look forward to returning in March. My love for the national team has not changed, but now I only think about Madrid and playing my best football. "I want to go with Florentino in four years." Ancelotti also spoke, of course, and the Italian was forceful with his future. Asked by this newspaper if the information published yesterday by Onda Cero that he would leave Madrid this coming summer was true, Carletto did not hesitate: «I want to be very clear: I will never decide the date of departure from this club. . Never in my life. Someday that time will come, but I don't know when. I don't decide it. It could be tomorrow, in a few games, one year, five years… Florentino will continue here for four more years and my goal is to reach four years with him and thus we can say goodbye together.

