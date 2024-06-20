Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The French national team arrived in the German city of Leipzig today, where its second match against the Netherlands national team will be held tomorrow, Friday, as part of the first round matches of Group Four in the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024).

The happy surprise for the fans of Mbappe and the French national team was that the “spoiled Bondi boy” was not wearing a “bandage” on his broken nose, nor a protective face mask upon his arrival.

Mbappe trained yesterday, Wednesday, with his teammates, wearing a “bandage” on his injured nose, while he did not need a protective mask. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to play on Friday, or whether he will be rested as a precaution, and prepared for the third match against Poland next Tuesday.

This development is considered a completely unexpected surprise and good news before the Netherlands match.

Mbappé caused concern for the French national team’s fans when he broke his nose during the Austria match after colliding with Austrian defender Kevin Danso in an aerial duel, after a direct free kick shot by Antoine Griezmann from the edge of the penalty area.

The match ended in a sad ending for the “Roosters” due to the injury of the team captain, who left the field accompanied by the team’s doctor to the Dusseldorf University Hospital to perform the necessary tests and conduct a rumor on the injured nose to determine the extent of the injury, as it was found that he had suffered a broken nose, and needed surgery, but it was not urgent and could be completed. After the end of “The Roosters’” journey in the tournament, the doctors advised him that he should wear a protective face mask, so that he could practice exercises normally.

A medical source stated that what bothers the athlete most about such injuries is that they affect his breathing, making it more difficult. They also affect his natural sleep and make him feel uncomfortable.