Sunday is the decisive day. Or rather the decision. That of Kylian Mbappé who will announce (except for second thoughts) where he will play next season. The PSG striker, with his contract expiring, will put an end to a soap opera that has lasted since last summer, when he had asked to be sold to Real Madrid, to no avail. Although for now everything is still open.

In fact, PSG is still at stake, which has never given up on the idea of ​​extending the contract of the attacker who has dreamed of wearing the Real shirt since childhood. From January, Mbappé could have made an agreement with Perez’s club. But the negotiations have lengthened because in the meantime the Emir of Qatar’s club has proposed a rich two-year deal, which would give him the freedom to later land in Madrid. And the emir to enjoy a still Parisian Mbappé during the World Cup in Qatar. On Saturday, PSG plays the last of the championship and Mbappé prefers not to draw all the attention to himself, when the tenth championship is to be celebrated. Even if the choice not to contribute to the celebrations with the announcement of a renewal, it can be interpreted as a clue in favor of Real Madrid. In any case, the wait ends on Sunday.