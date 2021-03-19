As is the tradition every year, the daily L’Equipe has published today the salaries of all the players in Ligue 1. The ten best paid in the French championship are PSG players, with Neymar first and Mbappé second.. The French international is the second who receives the most money, receiving € 2,098 million net per month amounting to € 25 per season.

According to information from the prestigious French newspaper, The PSG striker has a clause that increases annual salaries year after year. If this season he has a salary of 25 million, in his last year of contract, Since it expires in 2022, Mbappé will reach 26.5 million (2.22 of premium included in his transfer in his last year). A figure that will increase in case of renewal.

7

If that of Bondy ends up broadening his ties to the Parisian outfit, your token will reach € 30 million per course. Although PSG has had losses amounting to € 240 million due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, the current runner-up in Europe will focus all his efforts on renewing Mbappé, as he is considered the cornerstone of the project together with Neymar.