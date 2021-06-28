WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT

–

However, the fact remains that 2021 risks going down in history as Kylian Mbappé’s annus horribilis. After having once again failed the assault on the Champions League with his Psg, eliminated by City in the semifinals after having knocked out Barcelona and Bayern, Mbappé showed some rare flashes at these European Championships (such as the assist for the 1-1 of Benzema with Switzerland), but also no goals and many, too many mistakes. Because if it is true that a penalty can always be missed, one of his level must not miss that goal in the 109th minute. One of the great qualities of Messi and Ronaldo was that they never miss the decisive matches: from this point of view, Mbappé is still light years away from them. And the elimination of his France, a favorite betrayed also by arrogance, also costs dearly to the striker chased by Real: he was the favorite for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, after tonight his chances fall.