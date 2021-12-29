Kylian Mbappé He has not stopped giving interviews to different media during the last month. The last, to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The French international spoke with the prestigious Italian media after receiving the award for best player of the year by the Globe Soccer Awards, recognizing that there will be a time when you will have to address the situation regarding your future.

“I will respond regarding my future by saying that in the second half of the year you have to focus on the field, on football. The most important thing is this in the second half of the season, which is when you win trophies. So I think that this is not the time to talk about me. Everybody knows that I’m a great player, and as such my job is also to be talked about in the field. Then of course the situation will have to be addressed, because time passes, but at the moment the future is not my priority “, recognized the talent of Bondy.

He also had words to Messi and chemistry with the Argentine and Neymar: “It is normal that there were many expectations regarding us. Everybody expects wonders when a team can count on players of such a level. But do not forget the episodes that have delayed some things: Neymar’s injury, Messi’s lack of adaptation and some difficulties in the team’s game. But when you have the opportunity to play with this category of players you can only have confidence. Playing with them is an incredible opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to Neymar coming back because I think we can do great things with him in the second half of the season“.

Regarding its limits, he added: “I don’t put limits on myself and I don’t want them to put them on me. I want to do my best to see how far I can go. It is part of my goals to improve myself every day, to go further every season, year after year to be better and better on the field. There is always room for progression. Although my football has matured a lot this year, I am still a young player, so I think I can improve Even where I think I’m already strong In general, there is always room for improvement. “