It’s been almost a month since the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala was held, in which Lionel Messi won his eighth award that identifies him as the best player in the world, and since then there has been a lot of talk about what it takes to win it.
The clear favorites to win this year were Lionel Messi after winning the World Cup in Qatar, and Erling Haaland, who has won a historic treble with Manchester City in his first season in England. Although many gave the Norwegian as a favorite, Messi ended up taking him.
The other favorite to win the Ballon d’Or was Kylian Mbappé, who although he only won Ligue 1 with PSG was on the verge of winning the World Cup, losing on penalties against Argentina. The French star is clear that the one who deserved it the most was Messi: “I knew that Messi would win it the night of the World Cup final. Messi deserves it. If he wins the World Cup he has to win the Ballon d’Or.”
Mbappé was asked about it in the preview of France vs Gibraltar in the Euro 2024 qualifier, and he did not hesitate to praise both Messi and Haaland: “It is true that Haaland and I had a good season, but that next to a World Cup won by Messi, there is no comparison.”
The debate this season has been what had more weight in the world of football, whether to win a World Cup with your country or win the treble with Manchester City in a season in which Haaland has set the bar very high for the rest of the forwards. in scoring terms. For many, what was achieved with Manchester City has more merit because it is the result of an entire season at a high level, but Mbappé does not doubt that winning the World Cup is even more difficult: “Messi has taken his game to unmatched heights and has inspired generations. Winning the World Cup is an achievement that transcends individual statistics.”
