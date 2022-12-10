“There are no reasons for stress, only for joy and pleasure,” said Didier Deschamps. The French coach showed his toothy smile when asked yesterday if he thought Kylian Mbappé would succumb to the trap that England would set for him in the World Cup quarterfinal duel, today in Jor (20:00, World Goal). “Kylian will always be Kylian, capable of being decisive at any time,” warned the coach, as sure as someone who keeps a winning card.

After winning the World Cup in Russia at the age of 19, Mbappé is preparing to retain the title in Qatar at the age of 23. “It’s my obsession,” says the PSG striker. His goal is unprecedented. He wants to surpass Pelé, the only player who has been able to be decisive in a World Cup with less than 20 years and to retain the title in its successive edition. The Brazilian myth lifted the title in 1958 and repeated it in 1962. Mbappé wants to surpass him in the quantitative dimension: Pelé was not the leader of Brazil in either of the two tournaments. He was only able to complete two matches in 1962, before injury shifted the brunt of the attack to teammate Garrincha.

Mbappé was just an escort for Pogba and Griezmann in the triumphant march of 2018. In Euro 2021, he shared responsibility for the attack with Benzema, the imminent Ballon d’Or. Now his figure finds no parallel in the squad. The moment is of a gravity unknown in his career. The match against England places him as the indisputable reference of France’s attack before the first qualifying match against a world champion in a major tournament. The level of opposition cannot be higher. “I won’t put a red carpet on him,” warned Kyle Walker, Manchester City’s powerful right-back, when asked how he envisioned his one-on-one; “This is life or death.”

Mbappé and his commercial advisers are aware of the value that their contrast with the legend entails. As if one image enhanced the other, the Frenchman dedicates messages to him on social networks, referring to him as “the King”. According to sources around Mbappé, the Qatari owners of PSG encourage this exchange with million-dollar commissions and the constant media promotion of each statistical advance that occurs. Pelé had 15 goals in 12 official matches with his team at the age of Mbappé. The French striker has 25 goals in 25 games. He is shot. Against Poland he scored his ninth goal in the World Cup and became the first footballer under the age of 24 to achieve that figure, only ahead of the Brazilian, who at 23 scored seven goals in the World Cups. The new bar was the subject of congratulations from Pelé, who dedicated a message to it on Twitter: “I’m happy to see you break another one of my World Cup records, my friend.”

“Messi and Cristiano hadn’t scored so many goals at their age,” observes Guy Stéphan, Deschamps’ field assistant, who by removing him from the area to act as a winger encourages the artistic side that he cannot develop as a pure nine. “Kylian is one of a kind who feels good expressing himself as he does now on the field, creating, inventing. He evolves in the left axis but he likes to change lanes. He has an explosiveness, a beating, some resources that make us accept a starting tactical imbalance when it comes to forming the lineups. He compensates us by subtracting a pure midfielder to play with more attackers. That way Kylian makes the difference better”, says the coach.

Pelé and Mbappé, during an act in Paris in 2019. FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

“Distribute Threats”

Stéphan made reference to the introduction of Griezmann in the midfield to add an unpredictable unbalancing element that forces the rivals not to concentrate their pressure on Mbappé. “I imagine England will take steps to stop it, as did Poland, Denmark and Australia,” Deschamps acknowledged. “That didn’t stop Kylian from making the difference because we were able to share the threats with other attackers, and so the rivals didn’t just worry about him.”

Without Benzema as a leading reference, France revolves around Giroud, a nine pivot, as Stéphan calls him. “Between Giroud and Kylian there is good complicity,” says the coach. “He has already said many times that he loves to play with a nine pivot in front. His understanding with Dembélé and Griezmann is also growing every day. The atmosphere is brilliant.”

Mbappé, like Pelé, was the youngest of the group in his first World Cup. He is now one of a rejuvenated group. “If you compare the two squads,” observes captain Hugo Lloris, “this England team has more 2018 veterans than us. England reached the semifinals in 2018 and three years later the Euro final. His progress is evident. On our side there are many changes. A new generation is incorporated. But we are prepared for battle.”

France-England in the desert of Jor. The scenario in which Mbappé wants to be more than Pelé.

