The three did not attend the French League’s Media Day. The French club has made other players available

Alexander Grandesso – PARIS

They are photos and videos that are then used for the rest of the season, to feed the promotional images of the clubs and Ligue 1. But they won’t be there. And these are three names of weight. Mbappé, Neymar and Verratti, according to RmcSport, did not participate in the Media Day of the French League. PSG has made the other players available. A move to be interpreted as a further step towards farewell.

For Mbappé, the situation is known. Since he decided not to benefit from the clause to stay until 2025, he has been out of the squad, downgraded with the group of redundant players. PSG are convinced that the striker already has an agreement with Real Madrid, to move in June, as a free agent, and sign a contract worth 26 million euros net per season, collect a 160 million signing bonus and have free management of image rights. Thus, Mbappé did not go on tour with Luis Enrique's team and did not resume training with his other colleagues in view of the first championship scheduled for Saturday at the Parco dei Principi. The emir's club has already received a 300 million euro offer from Al Hilal and other clubs have tested the terrain, but the star player remains determined to honor the last year of his contract, with the risk, however, of remaining out of the squad.

Neymar, on the other hand, has already been on the market for a year. Last summer, the PSG had begun the search for potential buyers, but with the idea of ​​centering the project on Mbappé. Despite the separation procedure with the French, the Brazilian remains for sale. Chelsea had come forward a year ago and also in January, but Neymar had preferred to stay. Today he would be willing to leave and the PSG will not put a spoke in his wheels. Just make the right offer. At least 100 million, according to some rumors, for a 31-year-old under contract until 2027. Verratti instead renewed in the autumn until 2026, but is no longer convinced that Paris is the right place to continue his career. For this he has given the go-ahead to Al Hilal which offers him triple the salary. PSG had rejected the first two offers, of 30 and 45 million, considering them insufficient. The midfielder's absence from the promotion day could be a new clue on a possible decisive increase to close the relationship that has lasted since 2012.