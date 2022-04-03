An easy 5-1 easy for the leaders. For the Frenchman, two goals and three assists: one to Messi and two to Neymar

An easy easy 5-1, especially if you can count on Mbappé like this: three assists and a brace for the only real star of PSG. The one that the club of the Emir of Qatar, still shocked by the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League, risks losing to zero euros and to the full benefit of Real Madrid, which meanwhile passed to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, however, the Parisian makes the show in Ligue 1: the goals are 17, the assists 13. And with him also Neymar and Messi shine, finally scoring with the French for the first time this season, but against a modest Lorient.

The whistles – That the race is one-way, however, can be understood from the first minutes. The PSG confiscates the ball and the Bretons resign themselves. Also turned off by the early exit of Donnarumma on an unrealistic counterattack attempt by Ouattara (4 ‘), on which the blue then closes with personality even in the second half (26’). When Lorient also manages to re-emerge using a mistake by Hakimi who with a lopsided back pass serves Moffi for the winning touch, making it rain broadsides of whistles on the Psg (11 ‘), even from the corner that remained on strike in protest. See also Women's Champions: Barcelona stayed with the classic

The show – And despite the first part of Mbappé’s show that at 12 ‘ptserves in for Neymar, who punishes Dreyer. And then at 28 ‘, after a flying shot by Messi who ends up slightly high (27’), he signs the doubling with control and typical shot at the edge of the pole. The trio is another masterpiece, of power and coolness, at 22 ‘, cutting via Laporte in front of the area, before shooting from the edge on the net. I don’t pay, Mbappé on 28 ‘even invents the assist from the back for Messi who in the center of the area only has to check and place a left under the crossbar. At 38 ‘the Frenchman chipped the far post after a monstrous progression on the wing and a diagonal low shot. But in the 45th minute he consoles himself with another assist, again for Neymar who puts the three points in safety. The tenth title for the PSG is now within reach. See also F1 | Doubts about Saudi Arabia: the government seeks dialogue with Hamilton

