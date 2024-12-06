On July 16, without letting the success of the Spanish team in the Euro Cup rest, Real Madrid presented Kylian Mbappé with all the pomp, a signing pursued by the white club for years (seven, since the first attempt) that was linked to the most genuine side of Florentino Pérez in the form of a galactic regrowth. Implicitly blessed as Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor, although with more delay than expected, the operation fit with the saying “a king dead, a king in place” and sought a global impact of a commercial nature linked invariably to the Frenchman’s performance on the field. Mbappé kissed the shield that day, his mother cried her eyes out and Florentino called the day historic in front of a Bernabéu packed with 80,000 spectators. Real Madrid fans embraced Mbappé and resentment over his successive sit-ins disappeared.

The echoes of that party are fading, however, four months later. The player, an undisputed star with the perfect age (25), rarely appears shrunken during games. Football reasons but above all emotional reasons have blocked him. His integration into the locker room is not as expected and on the field his teammates (Bellingham and Brahim in San Mamés) begin to reproach him for trying to start and finish the plays himself, a vice typical of footballers who do not handle pressure well and They want to remember who they are in every action. To make matters worse, he added two missed penalties, at Anfield and against Athletic, both taken with a stiff foot, at mid-height and without his usual lethal instinct. In Bilbao, he was the player in Ancelotti’s eleven who took part in the fewest actions: 44.

The rape complaint in Stockholm continues in court despite the silence in the capital

In short, the guy seems different and the resentment of the standard merengue towards his figure now reappears, an object of desire for years but unable to meet expectations as high as the lead-ups to his arrival were endless. It is not a good time for Mbappé in general terms. The French myth left PSG, where he was the king of his own city, seduced by the greatness of Madrid and its European Cups, and his country no longer loves him as before. He resigned from the Paris Olympic Games and Didier Deschamps, the coach, excluded him from the last call-up due to what happened in the penultimate one: the player claimed an injury that no one believed to be absent.

What Mbappé did during those October days blackened everything. The footballer did not dedicate himself to recovering but rather took the opportunity to take a short vacation. On the 9th he traveled to Stockholm by private plane with his entourage (including assistant and bodyguard), stayed at the luxurious Bank Hotel in the capital of Sweden, was photographed leaving a restaurant hooded and with a mask to avoid being recognized and, at night, according to the newspaper Aftonbladet spent time in a place called V located in the Stureplan area frequented by famous people. There, according to the same media, a private party was held in which the guests, mostly women, had to leave their cell phones at the entrance to avoid recording images.

After a few days, information was published that went around the world: a woman, after receiving medical attention, had reported a rape to the police coinciding with the day of the party and, according to the newspaper express he allegedly pointed to Mbappé. That the noise of that case has been silenced in Madrid does not mean that the open judicial avenue does not continue its path.