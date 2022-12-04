Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The French newspaper L’Equipe revealed that Kylian Mbappe, the star of the “Roosters” and the Paris Saint-Germain player, chose from the beginning of his country’s gathering at his permanent camp in “Clairefontaine” before traveling to Doha to participate in the World Cup, not to appear in any media or attend any Press conferences, and this continued in Qatar, throughout the group stage matches, and he does not intend to change that until the end of the tournament.

According to the information published by the French newspaper, this position is a “personal choice” of Mbappe, who wants to avoid answering any questions to the media, whether in press conferences or in side statements after matches.

The newspaper revealed that the “spoiled Bondi boy” also refused to answer any questions related to his future with his Parisian club, because he does not want to anger anyone, and at the same time knows that many rumors haunt him about this future, and that he prefers to focus only on football and matches. . The newspaper added that the world champion crowned with the 2018 World Cup in Russia also does not want to talk or comment on his relationship with the Argentine stars Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Neymar da Silva, his teammates.

The newspaper stressed that Mbappe decided to leave the word to his “feet” inside the stadium throughout his time in the “World Cup”, and does not intend to change his position until the end of the tournament.

And she added: Mbappe, who turns 24 on December 20 this year, was not satisfied with that, but rather refused to make any statements during the two times he won the “Man of the Match” award, in which he appeared in front of press photographers to take pictures of him, while he was holding this award, exposing that. The French Football Federation to incur financial penalties from the company sponsoring this award because of its position.

Some news was reported recently that Mbappe asked to leave St. Germain in the winter Mercato, which made him more anxious not to appear in the media throughout the World Cup period, because he realizes that journalists have a great passion to know what’s new about his future with his club, and that questions Which is directed to him goes beyond the borders of his country.