Saturday, April 23, 2022
Mbappé: the millionaire additional sum that he would have asked Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in Sports
Mbappe in a match between France and South Africa.

Mbappe, with the France shirt.

Mbappe, with the France shirt.

Guillem Balagué, a Spanish journalist, was the one who gave the information. The club would have denied the money.

After his midweek goal, the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé was once again the protagonist of most Spanish sports media for his possible arrival at Real Madrid.

In the last few hours, the Iberian journalist Guillem Balagué, from the ‘Cope’ network, reported that The French forward would have asked the white club for 100 million euros more to finalize his signing. However, says the journalist, Madrid would have told him ‘no’.

(We recommend: Freddy Rincón: paramedic breaks his silence and says who would be the driver).

Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires on June 30. Hence, the rumors about his departure from the Parisian club intensify more and more.

One of the thorniest issues that the club that signs him will have to address is precisely whether or not to transfer the striker’s image rights, according to ‘L’Équipe’.

(Also: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).

Mbappé, for his part, is concentrating for the match at the Parc des Princes against Lens this Saturday, which could mean the team’s tenth league title. PSG.

SPORTS
*With EFE

