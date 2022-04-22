Mbappé: the millionaire additional sum that he would have asked Real Madrid

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Mbappe, with the France shirt.
Mbappe, with the France shirt.
Guillem Balagué, a Spanish journalist, was the one who gave the information. The club would have denied the money.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 22, 2022, 07:09 AM
After his midweek goal, the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé was once again the protagonist of most Spanish sports media for his possible arrival at Real Madrid.
In the last few hours, the Iberian journalist Guillem Balagué, from the ‘Cope’ network, reported that The French forward would have asked the white club for 100 million euros more to finalize his signing. However, says the journalist, Madrid would have told him ‘no’.
(We recommend: Freddy Rincón: paramedic breaks his silence and says who would be the driver).
Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires on June 30. Hence, the rumors about his departure from the Parisian club intensify more and more.
One of the thorniest issues that the club that signs him will have to address is precisely whether or not to transfer the striker’s image rights, according to ‘L’Équipe’.
(Also: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).
Mbappé, for his part, is concentrating for the match at the Parc des Princes against Lens this Saturday, which could mean the team’s tenth league title. PSG.
SPORTS
*With EFE
April 22, 2022, 07:09 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mbappé #millionaire #additional #sum #asked #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply