Mbappé, the future is yours. England, Kane is back. When the going gets tough, the stars shine
The second quarter of Qatar 2022 has been defined: it will be France-England. Show by Mbappé who drags his teammates in the 3-1 victory over Poland, while captain Kane unlocks himself in the 3-0 inflicted by the English on Senegal. Our correspondents in Doha Fabio Bianchi and Chiara Soldi tell us about the world day
