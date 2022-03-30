Author of a double against South Africa in the friendly in which France defeated South Africa 5 – 0, Kylian Mbappé was convinced that one day he will be his country’s all-time top scorer: “I always want to be the first“.

“I know I still have a long way to go, we all know what Thierry Henry did (51 goals with the ‘bleu’), nobody has matched him, but I know I can do it and sooner than you think“, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker told ‘TF1’ television.

At 23 years old, Mbappé already has 26 goals for the national team. At that age, Henry, France’s top scorer with 51 goals, had eight.

The PSG player has scored nine goals in the last five games for France and every day he takes steps to increase his leadership with a team with which four years ago he was proclaimed world champion in Russia, exploiting all the records. Mbappé scored a brace against South Africa and was the best of his team, far superior to the South Africans.

The player, who missed the friendly four days ago against the Ivory Coast due to a respiratory problem, showed that he is having the best season of his career, since he is also being decisive for his club, despite being surrounded by stars from the size of Neymar or Lionel Messi.

Henry’s record in the national team is also threatened by Olivier Giroud, scorer of a goal against South Africa and another against Ivory Coast, totaling 48. The 35-year-old Milan player was not part of the plans of Didier Deschamps, who had not called him up since the last European Championship, but who rescued him at the last moment when Karim Benzema was injured.

