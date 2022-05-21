Mbappé will continue at PSG and Madrid loses the best footballer of the moment. Of course, go ahead that from Di Stéfano to our days no player has changed the history of the club and probably no one will come to change it. It is time to remember that this team has reached the finals with the Garcías, that they went around them with the Quinta del Buitre, that they conquered them with the yeyés, with the Quinta del Ferrari and with Zidane, who then chained four with Cristiano and that now He walks in another hand in hand with Benzema, who one day seemed lost. But the outcome leaves some lessons for the future. DFor months, Madrid leaked an agreement with the footballer. He always said verbally. In the next few days we will know if there was any written commitment.or with a penalty clause in case of non-compliance, armor commonly used in football. I hope so, because at least Madrid will be able to take comfort in their accounts. The times of the footballers/star have led to footballers/company. And in that world of petro-football, words have no honor. And if a megastar does not want to go beyond a handshake, you have to accept it, cut the cables and dedicate a polite “goodbye”.

On the other side is the player, surrounded by a toxic environment. The clowning of his mother announcing in Egypt an agreement with two clubs “under identical conditions” It was nothing more than a ruse to justify to the Qataris and the PSG ultras the fooling around for months with Madrid. This is how appearances were kept that the player, with the same salary, stayed in Paris in a patriotic gesture that will praise even Macron. The same salary he said even without laughing.

past this page, An exercise in tightrope walking awaits Florentino. The case deserves an explanation, step by step, which I imagine will leave the footballer in a very bad place, because Madrid tried everything, including the transfer for 180 million when he only had one year left on his contract.

The third leg of the bank is that financial ‘fair play’ of the ornamental UEFA that tolerates year after year that various emirates mutilate it looking at the laying That’s where it starts and ends up changing the entire football calendar, for the first time in history, so that Qatar can organize a World Cup, riddled with suspicion, without even the lizards being roasted.

And then there is the now what. There is no footballer comparable to Mbappé on the market, Benzema is 34 years old and has no replacement, there are glories one step away from running out of steam and promising youngsters without maturing. It is true that the team is in the final in Paris, a feat. He may even win it, but in the previous three eliminatory rounds, against oligarch toys, he had the rope around his neck. And Madrid, deceived by another, must not deceive itself this time.

